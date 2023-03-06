Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

