Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Victoria Baltrus Sells 3,480 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $16,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $4.96 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,427,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

