Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Sells $13,941.92 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CFO Derrick Sung sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $13,941.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.