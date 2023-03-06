Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Sells $13,941.92 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) CFO Derrick Sung sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $13,941.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.