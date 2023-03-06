Cowen Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $87.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

