Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

