Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 190.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $11.08 on Monday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

