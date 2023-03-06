Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,884 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $55.93 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

