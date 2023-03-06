iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.61% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

LRGF opened at $41.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

