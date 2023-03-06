JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stock Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,991 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $48.46.

