Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,340,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 912,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 676,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

