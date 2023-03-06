Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

