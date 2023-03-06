Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

