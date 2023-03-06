Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.65 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

