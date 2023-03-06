Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 23,623 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 462,731 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

