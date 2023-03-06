Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after buying an additional 1,044,594 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,124,000 after buying an additional 344,513 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,164,000 after buying an additional 256,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,512,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after buying an additional 216,519 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

