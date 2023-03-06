Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 287,953 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,953 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 274,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $29.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.84. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

