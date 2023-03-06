Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,860 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Edison International by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Edison International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Edison International by 2,742.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 514,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $67.30 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.58.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

