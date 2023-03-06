Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 502,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

