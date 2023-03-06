SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,190 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

