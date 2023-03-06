Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,141 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

WY stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.