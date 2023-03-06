Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,427 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,124,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $296.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $260.46 and a 1 year high of $359.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

