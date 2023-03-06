Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.86% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTXG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $2,293,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

