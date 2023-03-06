Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEFA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,394 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 471,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 382,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $68.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $73.56.

