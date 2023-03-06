Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.49% of InvenTrust Properties worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth $60,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

IVT stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 106.49%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

