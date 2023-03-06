Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.