Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $215.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

