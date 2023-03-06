Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $215.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.