Loop Capital Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $190.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.
Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %
Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.12. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Transactions at Salesforce
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
