Loop Capital Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $190.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.12. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

