Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells $48,663.68 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alector Stock Performance

Alector stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alector by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 75.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alector by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alector

ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

