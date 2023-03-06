Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells $48,663.68 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alector Stock Performance
Alector stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alector by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 75.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alector by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
