Stephany Verstraete Sells 2,254 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares in the company, valued at $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Shares of TDOC opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
See Also
