Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSS. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.