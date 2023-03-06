Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Endava alerts:

Institutional Trading of Endava

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Price Performance

Endava Company Profile

DAVA opened at $80.52 on Monday. Endava has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.