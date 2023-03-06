JMP Securities Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

