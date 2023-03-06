Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $176.18.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

