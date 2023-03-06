Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CFO Sells $232,400.00 in Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Haynes International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of HAYN opened at $58.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
