Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $53.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of GOLF opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,199,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

