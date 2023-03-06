Oppenheimer Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,339,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

