Oppenheimer Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.36.
Okta Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,339,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
