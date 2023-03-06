Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

