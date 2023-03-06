Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $293.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.66 and a 200 day moving average of $281.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $317.51.

