Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Stock Performance

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $500.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

