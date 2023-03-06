Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,113 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $148.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $140.63. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.82.

