United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 541.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,129,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

NYSE CUBE opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.