United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $20.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

