United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR opened at $144.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average is $148.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

