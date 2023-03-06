United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 146,492 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of RHP opened at $95.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

