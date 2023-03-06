United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 24,914 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,914 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QAI. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,124,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 271,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 315.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 160,615 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 235,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 106,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

