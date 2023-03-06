United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $108.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $143.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.