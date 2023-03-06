United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 729 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,202,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after purchasing an additional 838,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

