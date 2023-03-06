United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in IQVIA by 6,764.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 85,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 356.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 968.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 2.3 %

IQV stock opened at $220.82 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.44 and its 200-day moving average is $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.