OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneSpan Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSPN. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.