United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ArrowMark Financial worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 294.35%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

